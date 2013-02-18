Location Detail

Rick Messer

ui ios app graph iphone stats circle graph map gender geolocation nightlife sorting check-in favorite
Really re-vamping the SceneTap screens, just thought I'd share some progress. Wanted to try something new with the pins.

Designer in Austin, TX

