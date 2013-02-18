Wells Collins

Lisa Logo Sketches

Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Hire Me
  • Save
Lisa Logo Sketches lisa logo pencil sketch black script type ligatures
Download color palette

Logo concept sketches for Lisa Collins

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Visual Brand Identity, Lettering, Illustration & Beer Cans⤵
Hire Me

More by Wells Collins

View profile
    • Like