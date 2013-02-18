Corey Thomas

Frankenwolf WIP

Corey Thomas
Corey Thomas
  • Save
Frankenwolf WIP frankenstein wolfman wolf werewolf horror monster mash monsters ball halloween illustration lettering costume
Download color palette

WIP for a new series I want to create. Idea is what would horror story characters and creatures dress up like at a Halloween party? Still trying to think of a good name other than Monster Mash.

Corey Thomas
Corey Thomas

More by Corey Thomas

View profile
    • Like