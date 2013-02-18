Doug Vander Meulen

Bellingham Dirty Dan's

Doug Vander Meulen
Doug Vander Meulen
  • Save
Bellingham Dirty Dan's illustration vector mascot bellingham blue brown peach gold navy fish beard hat drunk
Download color palette

Had way too much fun this weekend coming up with this mascot for my entry in the Hometown League.

Dirty Dan was one of the founder's of Bellingham, WA. You can learn more about this colorful character here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Doug Vander Meulen
Doug Vander Meulen

More by Doug Vander Meulen

View profile
    • Like