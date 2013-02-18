Alex Tass, logo designer

Go Zebra, truck rental / moving company logo design

Go Zebra, truck rental / moving company logo design letter mark monogram z creative colorful logo design logo design logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom made zebra go zebra truck rental truck rental
Logo design for a truck rental / moving company. The symbol shows a Z but also arrows describing movement.

More logo & identity design projects at www.weareutopia.com

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
