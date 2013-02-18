Squarespace Dribbble

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
[@x2 inc] I got this idea from the quick glance at the hands on the first squarespace shot. I had a look around and only found one other person who picked up on the same bit. Basically, 2 hands with notes in them exchanging money back and forth. The only other person I saw doing this was @Alex Lupse and although he dosen't use the middle shape as money, I think his execution is alot better! Check his out too! http://dribbble.com/shots/945917--GIF-Sqarespace-Commerce-Contest
Oh yeh...debut ;p