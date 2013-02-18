Nathan Pitman

Color picker woes

Can someone please explain why ColorSnapper picks a different hex value from the well in the Fireworks inspector than what Fireworks claims is the correct hex value?

For the record Fireworks is equally incapable of picking a colour from it's own canvas using it's native colour picker.

Gnrghhhh!

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
