Carosello dell'Italia di Domani

Carosello dell'Italia di Domani carousel tomorrow vintage carosello circus fair kids moustache
This is the promo for my new illustrations in "Carosello" style. Messages for young italians to make a better Italy for tomorrow! (I hope...)
could you give me some suggestions for making positive messages for our kids? Italy is not really a bad country. :)

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
