Not sure if this is a great design idea for a Total downloads feature. The charge will show a small red bar at first, then gradually go green and then finally into a solid green bar once it reaches a few thousand downloads (Thinking way ahead). Just an idea, i think just having text is boring. Your thoughts on this would be much appreciated :)

Dotted Paper home page design
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
