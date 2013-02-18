Søren Clausen

Debut - Music app

Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Hire Me
  • Save
Debut - Music app debut ios iphone android music player playlist navigation app smartphone create edit
Download color palette

Big thanks to Tiago Franco, for the invite! :)

This is the navigation in a music app for both iOS and Android. Its almost ready for development, but your comments are very welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Design Director at Monstarlab, also running Designers Stash
Hire Me

More by Søren Clausen

View profile
    • Like