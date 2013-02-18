John Shaw

Dotted Paper home page design

I want to give back to the design community by letting everyone download free printable dotted paper, for wire-framing purposes. I have many more related downloads to add to this site, but that's top secret! This is the design for the home page :)

www.dottedpaper.co.uk ← Not developed yet

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
