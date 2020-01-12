Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sport Food Logo

Sport Food Logo vector flat illustration branding logotype logo design logodesign graphic design logo design
Task:
Develop a logo and corporate identity for a premium class proper nutrition delivery service. Logo and corporate identity should emphasize product premiumand differ from competitors on the market.

Result:
It was decided to use the stylized letter "S" as the brand name. Minimalistic corporate identityand a combination of black and white colors perfectly emphasize the premium product and distinguish it from competitors.​​​​​​​

