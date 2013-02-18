Lita Mikrut

Organic Farmer's Market Vendor

Lita Mikrut
Lita Mikrut
  • Save
Organic Farmer's Market Vendor branding packaging watercolor caslon antique star apple
Download color palette

Branding & Packaging concept for Organic Farmer’s Market Vendor

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Lita Mikrut
Lita Mikrut

More by Lita Mikrut

View profile
    • Like