Paresh Khatri

Dropdown

Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Hire Me
  • Save
Dropdown user profile activity notification messages simple clean logout
Download color palette

i have reworked on the user profile area and try to making it more whitish..:)

6059f8df740bab1975e5e313d90f13a7
Rebound of
You got something
By Paresh Khatri
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paresh Khatri

View profile
    • Like