My PC broke :(

My PC broke :(
My PC is broken (the one at home). It's not a Mac, but I like the simplicity of the old Mac errors. A BSOD has no personality.
In fact, I'm switching back to Mac (a Mac Mini, tbp). I feel a little uncomfortable without a computer at home. Gladly, I still have my iPhone :)

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
