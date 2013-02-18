Alexander Kusminov

Indoor Outdoor Furniture Icons

Alexander Kusminov
Alexander Kusminov
Hire Me
  • Save
Indoor Outdoor Furniture Icons indoor outdoor furniture icon symbol couch weather line stroke cloud sun roof
Download color palette

A couple of icons for a website Im working on....

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Alexander Kusminov
Alexander Kusminov
💼 UI/UX Designer. 👹 Anime afficionado. 🏓 Tennis ninja.
Hire Me

More by Alexander Kusminov

View profile
    • Like