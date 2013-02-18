Pierre Bouttier

Ainamaty Flower Logo

Pierre Bouttier
Pierre Bouttier
  • Save
Ainamaty Flower Logo flower logo picto band trip-hop gradient round sharp sweet smooth
Download color palette

This is a workin progress logo for a trip-hop band named Aïnamaty. The flower is basically composed by an A & M superposed.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Pierre Bouttier
Pierre Bouttier

More by Pierre Bouttier

View profile
    • Like