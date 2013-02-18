Jaku... A New Chapter Unfolds

A little over a year ago, I released Jaku, an articulate and acute theme for iOS. It sought to refine and polish Apple's existing framework, and also expand on some of the more aging components.

Since that time, Jaku has evolved into a run-away success. And with the release of the most recent jailbreak, has received onto itself the same attention I sought to bring to Apple's mobile platform. Nearly half the 200 and some icons have been revised, reworked, and reinvigorated. The new icons that have been added follow the same vein. They are smoother, more defined, and in short, cleaner.

The tradition continues and Jaku shines stronger than it did a year ago today.

It's available in the Cydia Store and more information can be seen over at my website: http://www.jaku.ca

Dedicated to Steve Jobs (1955-2011).