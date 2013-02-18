William Szilveszter

Jaku... A New Chapter Unfolds

William Szilveszter
William Szilveszter
  • Save
Jaku... A New Chapter Unfolds jaku ios icons themes
Download color palette

A little over a year ago, I released Jaku, an articulate and acute theme for iOS. It sought to refine and polish Apple's existing framework, and also expand on some of the more aging components.

Since that time, Jaku has evolved into a run-away success. And with the release of the most recent jailbreak, has received onto itself the same attention I sought to bring to Apple's mobile platform. Nearly half the 200 and some icons have been revised, reworked, and reinvigorated. The new icons that have been added follow the same vein. They are smoother, more defined, and in short, cleaner.

The tradition continues and Jaku shines stronger than it did a year ago today.

It's available in the Cydia Store and more information can be seen over at my website: http://www.jaku.ca

Dedicated to Steve Jobs (1955-2011).

8a9bdeb8f051788e659b8e9136136cf2
Rebound of
Jaku
By William Szilveszter
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
William Szilveszter
William Szilveszter

More by William Szilveszter

View profile
    • Like