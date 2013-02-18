Jaku... A New Chapter Unfolds

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A little over a year ago, I released Jaku, an articulate and acute theme for iOS. It sought to refine and polish Apple's existing framework, and also expand on some of the more aging components.
Since that time, Jaku has evolved into a run-away success. And with the release of the most recent jailbreak, has received onto itself the same attention I sought to bring to Apple's mobile platform. Nearly half the 200 and some icons have been revised, reworked, and reinvigorated. The new icons that have been added follow the same vein. They are smoother, more defined, and in short, cleaner.
The tradition continues and Jaku shines stronger than it did a year ago today.
It's available in the Cydia Store and more information can be seen over at my website: http://www.jaku.ca
Dedicated to Steve Jobs (1955-2011).