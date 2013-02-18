Tufan Sergen Solmaz

Just a download button

Just a download button download button file copy light colors tufan solmaz
Got bored at work and designed to design something again after a loooooong hiatus. full view @ Full View

I truelly believe these color palettes are going to define 2013 and the web. Criticism appreciated.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
