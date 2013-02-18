Peeled & smudged

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
A detail from my personal portfolio, where I combined three different eras in web design - the late '90s pseudo-handwritten font and colour craze, the mid to late '00s rustical and paper obsession and the current advanced CSS transformations and transitions mania. This is my homage to our profession and the constant changes we have to be going through in order to keep up with the others.