How to Create Vector Polygonal Background

How to Create Vector Polygonal Background
Polygonal Art Style became very popular over last year. It is often used in printing, designing T-shit, cell-phone backgrounds and websites. In our today's tutorial we will learn how to create quickly vector polygonal background with the help of web based tool and Adobe Illustrator. http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/effects/how_to_create_vector_polygonal_background_quickly/3-1-0-338

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
