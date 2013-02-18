Alex Tass, logo designer

Mello, melon juice logo design

Mello, melon juice logo design brand branding branding pattern cantaloupe-melon colorful creative custom custom made design green identity juice logo logo design logo designer logotype melon orange pattern pattern design red sub-branding subbranding type typographic typography watermelon yellow fruits fruit
Logo design, pattern and sub-branding for a new melon based juice, Mello.

More logo & identity design projects at www.weareutopia.com

