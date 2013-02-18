Dave Coleman

Laura's Tutoring Logo #2

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Laura's Tutoring Logo #2 logo spain spanish tutoring book lettering type typography copic marker hand lettering
Download color palette

I have been mulling over this one for a while - I want this logo to be just right for Laura!

Initially I was just going to tweak the last version (see the rebounded shot), but I decided to redraw the lot. I am happy with this one, but not sure whether I should vectorise the letters, or keep it hand drawn and rough.

Thoughts?

E76e9a4c6331d166732075150036870d
Rebound of
Laura's Tutoring - Logo
By Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like