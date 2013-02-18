Lana Bragin

Russian roulette V2

Lana Bragin
Lana Bragin
  • Save
Russian roulette V2 crochet etsy random surprise logo russian roulette
Download color palette

A new project in my etsy shop:
you purchase an item
but you don't know which one
of the six it will be.

What layout is better V1 or V2:
http://dribbble.com/shots/947719-Russian-roulette-V1
I am not sure...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Lana Bragin
Lana Bragin

More by Lana Bragin

View profile
    • Like