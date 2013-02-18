Béla Lajos

Invitation

I have 2 Dribbble invites! The rules are simple:

1.) First of all: like this shot. ;)
2.) After that, e-mail me your best shot to info@lajosbela.com.

I'll announce the 2 winners on 22.02.2013.

UPDATE:

Hello everyone! The game is over! Thank you for the pictures you sent me. It was a hard choice to make but I finally succeeded. :)

The winners are: Andrew Conlan & Zsófia Szabó.

Congratulations for them, and a big hug for everyone else, your time will come! ;)

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
