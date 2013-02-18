Radu Jianu

PlayStation 4 logo (PS4 concept #2)

PlayStation 4 logo (PS4 concept #2)
Another PS4 logo. This time the button symbols read "PLAY 4".

Rebound of
PlayStation 4 logo (PS4 concept #1)
By Radu Jianu
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
