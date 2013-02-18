Radu Jianu

PlayStation 4 logo (PS4 concept #1)

PlayStation 4 logo (PS4 concept #1)
How do you envision the next logo for PS4 will look like?

This is my take on the logo for the upcoming PS4 that I've made for an online contest unrelated to Sony.

Rebound it if you come up with a great concept so we can start a nice playoff!

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
