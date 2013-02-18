Tiago Franco

Idle pixel art animation

animation art game pixel pixelart video game
A little something more.

This time with the idle animation, for when the character is not running, just waiting for "orders". Next up is the animation for when he has been waiting a bit longer for something to happen. Any ideias?

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
