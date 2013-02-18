Weather nearby

Christian Schütz

Yes, there are thousands of weather apps for smartphones. But is there any where you can find sunny places nearby? I think that would be a great feature when you are at home and it’s cloudy and don’t know where to go. So if there is an iOS developer out there – do this!

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
