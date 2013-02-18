Tim Skaggs ✌

Squarespace Commerce Coins Icon icon money squarespace commerce coins laundry simple
What represents money more than coins?
Honestly, I need to do laundry and really need to get quarters...

*made this while watching a documentary about Jay-Z

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
