GIF - Instagram Improvement, drag & drop filter reordering

If you're anything like me and my friends there's probably only 2/3 Instagram filters you use regularly.

For me it's X-Pro II, Amaro and Brannan. What annoys me is that when I take a photo and want to decide which makes the photo look better I have to :

Scroll sideways > select X-Pro II > scrollback, select, scroll to the Brannan, change my mind and scroll back and repeat.

Why can't you drag and drop to re-order the filters that are your favourite so you can quickly switch between them at the beginning?

(ignore being able to move 'Normal' filter, that would always remain first)

What do you think? I can't think of the negatives of this personalisation, it's unobtrusive and speeds up the process