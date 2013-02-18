sǫmething teɽɽifying

sǫmething teɽɽifying
sǫmething teɽɽifying
devices photoshop abstract renders
another piece where I rendered out some very abstract shapes/textures and put it up against an environment photo I had taken.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
sǫmething teɽɽifying
sǫmething teɽɽifying

