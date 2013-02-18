sǫmething teɽɽifying

here in lies the cross

sǫmething teɽɽifying
sǫmething teɽɽifying
  • Save
here in lies the cross photoshop abstract renders
Download color palette

small portion of what became a very large concept design about the heavens rifting into our world.

ore of a dream than anything...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
sǫmething teɽɽifying
sǫmething teɽɽifying

More by sǫmething teɽɽifying

View profile
    • Like