the skies burn bright

the skies burn bright photoshop abstract renders
One of my older abstract pieces I did in college, I went through a phase where I would create random shapes and textures in Maya / 3DSMAX and put them up against photos I had taken.

Seeing this makes me want to explore more on this conceptual design process.
full-image: http://i.imgur.com/Jhb5Sjb.jpg

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
