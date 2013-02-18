sǫmething teɽɽifying

oldschool vector typography photoshop skulls illustrator
dribbble is making me take a look at all my old work - and realizing how far I've come as an artist. This piece was a final print for illustrator class, my freshman year in college.
view entire piece: http://i.imgur.com/EJIb9dY.jpg
I have high-res for printing, if anyone is interested just let me know - ill upload it somewhere.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
