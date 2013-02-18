Josh Lewis

FLI Logo Treatment

Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Hire Me
  • Save
FLI Logo Treatment logo branding college torch leadership chalk
Download color palette

The chalk treatment of the logo used in marketing materials.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Illustrator and Brand Designer for the children's market.
Hire Me

More by Josh Lewis

View profile
    • Like