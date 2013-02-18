Medium.com profile for iPad

Dave Gamache
Dave Gamache
We wanted to do something a bit different with profile covers on Medium and found that at larger screen sizes, moving the cover and user info into a side cover worked really well. Check it out on www.medium.com/@dhg

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
