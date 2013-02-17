Squarespace Commerce Dribbble formula

Hello folks,

I had in mind to create an info graphics about money related to Squarespace and Dribbble... It is purely based on my experience and inspired from Info Graphics talk by Dwynn Trazo at Visual Conference in Cebu...

About this concept - its a formula of

Me to the power of book multiply to Dribbble + Squarespace equal to Success with money...

and obviously i love to have that mac too :)

I had fun working with this.. hope ya like it..

Cheers