Jake Goble

Ledge Boardshop Logo

Jake Goble
Jake Goble
  • Save
Ledge Boardshop Logo boardshop snow logo vector tahoe snowboard ledge
Download color palette

This is a vector conceptual logo I created for a Tahoe snowboardshop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Jake Goble
Jake Goble

More by Jake Goble

View profile
    • Like