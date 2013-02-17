Read Frost

King Tiger: Enhanced Version.

King Tiger: Enhanced Version. rebound watch face tank rust dirt battle scars metal 25 knobs tiger
Went back to this after a break and tweaked the lighting and added enough rust to justify a tour of World War II era Europe. Check out that @2x! I would love to hear your thoughts!

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
