Devotional Book Cover

Devotional Book Cover book type typography halis hunting deer hunters devotions texture bark tree outdoors
A more refined typographic take. Using a new typeface I purchased over the weekend. There is a very subtle texture in the type that will hopefully print well. Any thoughts would be great.

Rebound of
Book Cover Type
By Matthew Ulstad
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
