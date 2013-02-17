Joseph Bulger

Cream Ale - Beer Styles Branding

Cream Ale - Beer Styles Branding beer logo design identity branding
Entry #5 — Cream Ale. I hand lettered this one.

Cream Ales are a spawn of Light Lagers, and are generally light and refreshing with a straw to pale golden color. They are brewed as ales, but will typically undergo an extended period of cold-conditioning or "lagering" after primary fermentation is complete.

Recommended: Sixpoint Sweet Action

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
