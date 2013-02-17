Andrew Witherspoon

Been awhile, here are some perty icons

Andrew Witherspoon
Andrew Witherspoon
  • Save
Been awhile, here are some perty icons chartbeat icons
Download color palette

Some icons from my most recent project at Chartbeat. A few of these gems are oldies by the one and only @mattbango (Engaged Time, Concurrents, and Return)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Andrew Witherspoon
Andrew Witherspoon

More by Andrew Witherspoon

View profile
    • Like