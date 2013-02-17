Andrew Witherspoon

Daily chartbeat engaged time
Been working on this for the past 6 weeks, beyond excited to push it live this week. Major props to Chartbeat's data science team for the long hours/invaluable insights and the front end devs for the beautiful javascripts. SO MUCH FUN.

Oh, and Gawker for letting us share their data : )

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
