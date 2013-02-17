Eimy Figueroa

Ever-Changing Table Header

Eimy Figueroa
Eimy Figueroa
  • Save
Ever-Changing Table Header logo header design typography food illustration
Download color palette

Working on a new logo for my Ever-Changing Table blog. I used to have an actual table as the icon but, wanted something more "hand drawn" and homey since it's a food blog. Still unsure about the order of the illustrated kitchen items but really love the color. Was also thinking about going grey and then have the header background in the light emerald color.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Eimy Figueroa
Eimy Figueroa

More by Eimy Figueroa

View profile
    • Like