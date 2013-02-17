Ottowa - Responsive, Minimal, Professional

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
DOWNLOAD FULLY EDITABLE PSD FILES
The template comes in PSD format, and you can edit the file in Adobe Photoshop.
It is very ideal for your agency/portfolio site or your any business site.The design is very elegant and modern, and also very easy to customize.
MAIN FEATURES:
Ottowa is creative, responsive,visually designed and multipurpose PSD Template.
Theme contain unique layouts,
8 Layered .PSD Files,
Fully Organized Groups & Layers,
960 Grid System,
Retina Ready Graphics,
Pinterest, Flickr, Dribble Widgets,
Easy to customize and ready to slice,
and much more..
CREDITS:
Icons used: Social Media Icons
Stock Photos/Images Used: Michael Schmid NOTE:(All images are included in the psd files.)
Fonts Used:
ChunkFive
Droid Sans