Stellar Magnetic Field Simulations

Stellar Magnetic Field Simulations generative math processing
This rendering has some bugs in it. But, it's a good start. Ended up looking like a few line drawing apps on OpenProcessing. Might just scrap this and start over.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
