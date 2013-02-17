terbang logo icon

Aiste

Our unused proposition for Terbang company.
CV (curriculum vitae) + almost folded paper airplane + upwards direction

meet us on fb http://www.facebook.com/tieatiedesigns

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
