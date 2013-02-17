Nemanja Milo

Statistic App Concept

Nemanja Milo
Nemanja Milo
  • Save
Statistic App Concept stats statistic nike orange red heart rate profile calories procent graphs blured black
Download color palette

This was some kind of ... :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Nemanja Milo
Nemanja Milo

More by Nemanja Milo

View profile
    • Like