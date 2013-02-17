Camera (Free PSD)

Guess what.. Yes! Another camera! Again! I know what people wants :)

Relax, just joking. So that was Sunday night, and i was bored, so - here it is. Camera. Enjoy :) The goal was to make nice colours and lighting.

Maybe you want to play with it - here`s PSD https://www.dropbox.com/s/a6sv961d2yjtlrq/Camera.psd

P.S. - I`m sorry about bad organized layers. I was sleepy :)